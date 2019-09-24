Why Demi Moore Fulfilled Ashton Kutcher's Threesome Fantasies

Demi Mooreis explaining her side of a headline-making story.

In a newly published memoir, Inside Out, the Golden Globe-nominated actress is opening up about her rollercoaster life and the men in it. As Ellen DeGeneres inquired about in an interview airing on Tuesday, the star wrote of having threesomes with then-husband Ashton Kutcher. She announced their split in Nov. 2011 after tying the knot in 2005 and the That '70s Show alum filed for divorce more than a year later.

During her sit-down with DeGeneres, Moore carefully explained why she had agreed.

"I don't think it should be implied that he instigated. I think it was—and again in trying to keep the perspective on my story—he expressed something that was of a fantasy and it was in my efforts to want to please and be what I thought he wanted," Moore said, referencing her earlier comments that the book reflects her point of view.