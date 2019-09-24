Careful, Miley Cyrus!

Police arrested a fan attending her iHeartRadio Music Festival show in Las Vegas this weekend. According to police records, the fan—a 42-year-old male named David Rumsey—was arrested for allegedly making a threat and acting in a terroristic manner.

Per TMZ, the "Slide Away" singer's security team spotted Rumsey in the audience at the T-Mobile Arena. The celebrity outlet reported Rumsey had been on her security team's watch list after he allegedly made previous threats against her.

According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, Rumsey allegedly told Cyrus' team that it was his "life's mission to impregnate Miley." The outlet also noted a Twitter account it claimed belongs to Rumsey that includes several Cyrus references.

The police were called to the scene. Rumsey was booked at the Clark County Jail. A bail of $100,000 was also set.

Despite the incident, Cyrus still had a successful show. The artist played a number of her songs, including "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," "Wrecking Ball" and "Mother's Daughter." According to iHeartRadio, she also covered Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb" and Led Zeppelin's "Black Dog."