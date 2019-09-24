YouTube
by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 5:10 AM
YouTube
Kristen Stewart will never forget the first time she met Naomi Scott.
The 29-year-old actress told the story of their awkward encounter on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
Stewart was "super amped and kind of nervous" to meet her Charlie's Angels co-stars.
"I was like, 'I need to love these girls because I'm a terrible liar,'" she said.
So after peering out her trailer window, Stewart spotted Scott and decided to introduce herself.
"I did this thing that I was really embarrassed about," the Twilight star admitted. "I thought maybe I lost her before I could even like make an impression."
So, what exactly did she do? Apparently, the Aladdin actress "did something" that inspired Stewart to lightly stroke Scott's chin.
"The thing is: Now I know Kristen, it makes perfect sense," Scott said, acknowledging that Stewart was nervous and that the gesture was actually "super cute."
Their co-star and third Angel Ella Balinska, however, didn't get the same greeting.
"I appeared and was like, 'OK, I've got four months of this now,'" she said.
Still, the three hit it off and became friends.
In addition to recalling that awkward memory, the trio talked about training for the film and how Balinska is "a real-life ninja." Their director, Elizabeth Banks, also came out onto the stage and spoke about why she chose these leading ladies for the iconic roles.
Watch the video to see their interview.
Charlie's Angels hits theater this November.
