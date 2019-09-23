Kim Zolciak Is Unfazed By Mom Shamers Who Think Her 5-Year-Old Shouldn't Wear Makeup

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 6:33 PM

Kim Zolciak-Biermann

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's parenting decisions are catching heat... again

This time around, the drama is over a photo of the reality TV star's 5-year-old daughter shared to her Instagram account on Monday.

According to some commenters, Kaia Biermann's glam for an upcoming interview on Bravo's Don't Be Tardy made the youngster look a bit older than her age. And true to form, Kim didn't waste a moment shutting down the haters. 

She denied letting Kaia wear eyeliner for her onscreen moment, writing to one internet troll, "Sweetie stop reaching." To another who accused the celebrity kiddo of sporting hair extensions, Kim responded, "...now that's funny!"

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Simply put, the mother of six has no interest in hearing your parenting feedback. During a March 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Kim made her stance crystal clear.

"I feel like I'm a really good mom," she shared. "We all make mistakes and we all learn as we go. I'm very proud of all of my children. I think I'm a really good mom and nobody can really take that."

'Nuff said!

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

