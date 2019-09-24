Rachel Antonoff and Keds Team Up for National Voter Registration Day

by Katherine Riley | Tue., Sep. 24, 2019 3:30 AM

ECOMM: Rachel Antonoff x Keds

Keds

Happy National Voter Registration Day! If you're not already registered to vote, do it today, friends. And once you do, we recommend treating yourself to this pair of Rachel Antonoff x Keds kicks. Teaming up to encourage every woman in exercising her right to vote, the collab's sneakers incorporate Rachel's out-of-the-box designs with the classic canvas style from Keds.

"There's no better way to make a statement than with the help of these perfectly designed shoes as every woman continues to strive and make bold statements," the brand notes in a release.

Ready to be bold?

Keds x Rachel Antonoff Triple Kick Hysterical Female

Speak your mind without uttering a word in these statement-making sneaks.

ECOMM: Rachel Antonoff x Keds
$75 Ked's

Shop the all latest Keds collabs on Keds.com, where there's always free shipping and free returns.

