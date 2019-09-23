It's an oldie but a goodie!

Meghan Markle may have the latest designer pieces at her fingertips, but that doesn't mean she's above shopping in her own closet. Which is exactly what the Duchess of Sussex did on Monday, when she and her husband, Prince Harry, kicked off their 10-day tour of Africa. In fact, the power couple turned their trip into a family affair, as baby Archie Harrison joined in on the fun.

For her first engagement, the 38-year-old royal looked effortlessly elegant in a black-and-white Mayamiko wrap-dress from the fair trade brand, Malawi. While there, she told the crowd, "The rights of women and girls is something that's very close to my heart, and a cause I have spent the majority of my life advocating for, because I know that when women are empowered, the entire community flourishes."

By the afternoon, Markle switched up her ensemble for something more colorful during her District Six Museum visit. Of course, fans of the Duchess of Sussex couldn't help but notice that her baby blue shirt-dress from Veronica Beard was one they had seen before.