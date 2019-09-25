Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Are Ready for a Fresh Start in a New House!

Is Scott Disick moving to Malibu?

In this clip from Sunday's season finale of Flip It Like Disick, the father of three contemplates leaving his Hidden Hills abode for a residence in the beach-side city. Not to mention, a move allows for Disick to build a home with girlfriend Sofia Richie.

"When I moved in, the house did not look like that," Lionel Richie's daughter notes while looking at real estate shots of Disick's home. "It looked like a bachelor pad."

Of course, Disick doesn't disagree with his lady love, even commenting that she's "calmed me down and made me a better man." Thus, the reality star turned house flipper floats the move to Malibu by the 21-year-old model.

"I love Malibu! I would be down to move to Malibu any day," Richie expresses.