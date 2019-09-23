Instagram
The Mother of Dragons may be able to walk through fire, but not even she can hold up against the tortuous pain that is stiletto heels.
For the 2019 Emmys, Emilia Clarkewent above and beyond with her navy blue red carpet look. She donned a haute couture gown from Valentino and wore whimsical earrings from David Webb, opting to ditch a necklace in order to give the plunging neckline the optimal effect.
As for hair and makeup, the Game of Thrones star had her hair styled in a slick and straight 'do and wore natural-looking makeup. Emilia revealed on Instagram that Jennifer Lopez inspired "this year's lewk."
And for the final touch, the actress donned a pair of stunning Jimmy Choo heels, a move that would leave her in pain after a wild night of dancing and celebrating the win for Outstanding Drama Series.
"DAMN did that dance floor take a beating. IN LITERAL STILTS NO LESS," the Daenerys actress jokes. "I cannot believe I still have feet."
An eyewitness at Netflix's party inside Milk Studios spotted Emilia and Kit Haringtondancing and grooving to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It." A source described, "He placed his hands on her shoulders and they shared a cute moment together."
It was a night of fun for the Game of Thrones cast as they reunited after the final season of the HBO series. Emilia, Kit, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Alfie Allen, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie and Peter Dinklageall joined onstage to present the award for limited series or movie. "As much as we wish the show could have gone on forever, our time had come, and tonight is a chance to once again thank all of those who watched," Maisie Williams shared.
To see what all of the Game of Thrones cast wore to the 2019 Emmys, check out the gallery above!
Watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. for a recap of the biggest moments from the 2019 Emmy Awards!