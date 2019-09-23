Get to Know Bluff City Law's Caitlin McGee

Tonight, Jimmy Smits is back in the courtroom on the new show Bluff City Law, but he's not alone.

In the new drama, the TV veteran, known for L.A. Law, NPYD Blue, and The West Wing, goes toe to toe with relative newcomer Caitlin McGee, who more than holds her own.

McGee plays Sydney Strait, daughter of legendary lawyer Elijah Strait (Smits). They had a falling out years before to the point where she basically hates him, and while they used to work together, she has since moved on to representing corporate interests and has become somewhat of a legend herself.

When her mother dies early on in the pilot, Sydney is visited by Elijah who has realized he wants to spend as much time as possible with his daughter, and asks if she will come back to work for his firm. The problem, she says, is that they're both alphas, and two alphas don't work well together.