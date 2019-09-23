Donna Ward/Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 1:16 PM
Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were "really nervous" about Jaden Smith's eating habits.
On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, posted to Facebook on Monday, the celeb family opened up about their relationships with food after Will called an "emergency" meeting. During the chat, which also included Willow Smith, Trey Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Will talked to his family about gaining weight on a recent vacation, shortly after the success of his movie Aladdin, explaining that he eats food "like an addict."
"I get bored and I start to eat," Will shared, adding that he's a "grazer" when it comes to eating.
On the opposite side, Jada said that she and Jaden both would rather "not eat" than pick at food throughout the day, calling it "uncomfortable." The Girls Trip star then went on to talk about the "bit of an intervention" she and Will staged for Jaden over his food choices.
"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realized he wasn't getting enough protein," Jada explained. "So he was wasting away. He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."
In addition, Will said that Jaden had "dark circles" under his eyes.
"There was even a little grayness to his skin," Will shared on the episode. "We got really nervous. But you're definitely looking better now."
"I also just wanna say that I'm vegetarian, that I've tried to be vegan," Jaden clarified. "I'm vegetarian, you know, I've tried to eat vegan meals. I'll go vegan for a week or so but for the past year I've been vegetarian."
"I was just eating like two meals a day...maybe one," Jaden continued. "Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it.'"
Take a look at the Red Table Talk episode above to find out what else the Smith family shared about their relationships with food and more!
