Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith were "really nervous" about Jaden Smith's eating habits.

On the latest episode of Red Table Talk, posted to Facebook on Monday, the celeb family opened up about their relationships with food after Will called an "emergency" meeting. During the chat, which also included Willow Smith, Trey Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones, Will talked to his family about gaining weight on a recent vacation, shortly after the success of his movie Aladdin, explaining that he eats food "like an addict."

"I get bored and I start to eat," Will shared, adding that he's a "grazer" when it comes to eating.

On the opposite side, Jada said that she and Jaden both would rather "not eat" than pick at food throughout the day, calling it "uncomfortable." The Girls Trip star then went on to talk about the "bit of an intervention" she and Will staged for Jaden over his food choices.