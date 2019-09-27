by Alyssa Ray | Fri., Sep. 27, 2019 7:00 AM
A mother's worst nightmare.
In this clip from the season premiere of E! True Hollywood Story (airing Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.), Catherine Oxenberg details her daughter India Oxenberg's involvement in Keith Raniere's fallen NXIVM cult.
"I found out that India's involved in this secret inner group within NXIVM. And it's just women," the 58-year-old actress reflects. "And it's based on this slave-master hierarchy. And they sign a lifetime vow of obedience. And they're on these starvation diets. Like, 500 to 800 calories a day."
As was previously reported, the NXIVM co-founder was found guilty of sex trafficking, attempted sex trafficking, sex trafficking conspiracy, forced labor conspiracy, wire fraud conspiracy, racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.
This sentence came about after Raniere allegedly ran a female slavery ring within his purported self-help program.
Understandably, Catherine reveals she was eager to get India out of this corrupt organization. However, as the Dynasty actress notes to THS, rescuing India required an intervention.
Per the THS voice-over, the 28-year-old Oxenberg was a member of a secret, all-female society within NXIVM. This subgroup was known as DOS, which included 15 to 20 women whom were instructed to be faithful to Raniere.
It's said that DOS stood for the Latin "Dominus Obsequious Sororium," which roughly translates to "Master of the Obedient Female Companions."
E!
"I think it kind of evolved," former NXIVM member Barbara Bouchey states to the THS cameras. "And then I think it kind of evolved his thinking, 'You know? Geez, there could be some perks here.'"
One factor that shocks many is that Smallville actress Allison Mack "was a key member of DOS."
"Allison was essentially being dragged deeper and deeper into the psychological torment of the group and of the group's leader Raniere," investigative journalist Scott Johnson adds.
For these troubling details, be sure to watch the True Hollywood Story clip for yourself above.
E! True Hollywood Story returns Sunday, Oct. 6 at 10 p.m.!
