by Stephanie Wenger | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 11:05 AM
Kourtney Kardashian knows that it's all about the fans at the PCAs.
E! News exclusively caught up with the reality star at Create & Cultivate, a women's empowerment event, in San Francisco on Saturday where she dished about her lifestyle website, Poosh, and Keeping Up With Kardashians being nominated at E! People's Choice Awards.
"I'm so excited that we're nominated for People's Choice Award for, I believe, this is the second year in a row, we won last year which was really amazing. You know we love the people's support," the mother of three shared. "I think it really means a lot to be nominated so I know the whole family, we're really excited."
Keeping Up With Kardashians is once again up for The Reality Show of 2019 after winning the same category last year. Kourtney's sisters, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, could also take home the prize for The Reality Star at this year's show.
Yet, the famous family know that none of these accolades would happen without their fans.
"We love our fans and that's why we do what we do and keep it going and we're always looking for fan feedback, I think, through comments," Kourtney explained. "We always love to tweet live with her our show to really interact and engage with the fans during the show while it's airing live which I think is really nice so, you know, it's really all about the fans."
Find out if Keeping Up with the Kardashians wins another trophy when the People's Choice Awards airs live on E! on Sunday, Nov. 10 and watch E! News tonight at 7 p.m. for more exclusive celeb reactions from 2019 PCAs nominees.
Watch the 2019 People's Choice Awards Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9 p.m., only on E!
