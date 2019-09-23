Demi Moore "Lost" Herself After Ashton Kutcher Split

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 8:58 AM
Demi Moore is reflecting on her breakup with Ashton Kutcher.
The Ghost alum, who shares new details about the end of their relationship in her new memoir, Inside Out, announced her split from the That '70s Show star in 2011. A year later, Kutcher filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Ahead of her memoir's release, Moore sat down with Diane Sawyer for an exclusive interview, part of which aired on Good Morning America on Monday.
During the in-depth sit-down, Moore looked back on the aftermath of the split, when Kutcher had left, her daughters weren't speaking to her, and her ex-husband, Bruce Willis, was keeping his distance. During this time, it's noted that Moore weighed 102 pounds and that she collapsed at a party, where an ambulance was called.
"I guess the fundamental question that came forward for me was, 'How did I get here?'" Moore shared with Sawyer. "I mean, from where I started to what I've experienced, where I've been, how did I get here?"
"I lost me," Moore said of this time period. "I think the thing, if I were to look back, I would say, I blinded myself and I lost myself."
This new interview with Moore comes shortly after her profile with the New York Times was published, revealing she had suffered a miscarriage during her marriage to Kutcher. According to the publication, the actress intended to name her and Kutcher's girl Chaplin Ray, but Moore lost the baby six months into her pregnancy.
In her interview with Sawyer, Moore also reflected on her childhood, and the sexual assault she endured as a teenager. Take a look at the interview above to see what Moore shared about her life and her current state of mind.
Inside Out is set for release on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
