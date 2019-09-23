Awards season is back and the fashion is better than ever!

Last night, TV stars descended onto the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys. Between the amazing wins, like Phoebe Waller-Bridge's surprise victory for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series or Game of Thrones taking home the trophy for Outstanding Drama Series for its final season, the show was unforgettable and so were the looks.

After all, Zendaya had our jaw on the floor with her custom Vera Wang dress that channeled major Poison Ivy vibes. Also, pink and red color-block dresses had a moment, with both Mandy Moore and Taraji P. Henson being among the celebrities who rocked the trend.

Niecy Nash was also outshining the trophy with her sparkling gown and matching turban that brought Hollywood glam to the carpet. Also glittering on the carpet was Michelle Williams, whose Louis Vuitton dress stunned with its floral detailing.