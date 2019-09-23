See Your Favorite TV Stars' Best Candid Moments at the 2019 Emmys

The 2019 Emmy Awards took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday—and what a night it was.

Game of Thrones and Fleabag took home the top prizes of the night—winning Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, respectively. In fact, the HBO hit won a total of 12 awards over the course of last night's big award show and last week's Creative Arts Emmys. As for Amazon's new popular program, it secured a total of six wins. However, these weren't the only big winners of the night. Chernobyl also won a total of 10 trophies over the course of last night's broadcast and the Creative Arts Emmys.

Of course, there was also plenty of style inspiration on the red carpet, and celebrities had a blast celebrating the work of their peers at all of the after-parties.

While viewers were able to catch most of the action on their screens, there were still several major moments they didn't get to see. To see some of the best candid photos from the evening, check out the gallery.