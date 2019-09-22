Pastel Dresses Ruled the Red Carpet at the 2019 Emmy Awards

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:20 PM
Lights, camera... fashion!
The 2019 Emmys were full of glitz, glamour and grandiose gowns. Stars like Regina King, Lena Headey, Angelica Ross and many others brought pastel designs to the awards ceremony, as they sashayed along the red carpet wearing baby blue, blush, yellow and more.
Notably, Niecy Nash, who was nominated for Lead Actress in a Limited Series/Movie, served bawdy and face in her shimmery Christian Siriano dress. She even donned a matching sequins headpiece that tied her dazzling lewk together. Moreover, The Good Place actress Jameela Jamil lit up the red carpet in a vibrant aqua Monique Lhuillier gown that perfectly complemented her bold makeup.
In fact, she did her own glam for the special occasion.
"I said halfway through season one, I realized the girls were getting in like 4:45 or 4:30 in the morning and we had an hour and 45 minutes in hair and makeup," she told E! News on the red carpet. "I was like, 'How ugly do you think I am? I need half an hour. I'll do my own makeup.' So I did my own hair and makeup."
This year it seems it was all about whimsical fashion, as many opted for pastel-like colors and dreamy designs. To see who joined in on the fun and flirty trend, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Striking a pose! The Pose star looks gorgeous in this baby pink piece by Michael Costello.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Padma makes baby blue look oh-so-chic with her Christian Siriano number.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The This Is Us star makes the red carpet her runway with this high-fashion lewk by Tadashi Shoji.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
All that glitters is gold, and Ava's sparkly custom Reem Acra dress is proof.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
One word: wowzers. Isla looks delightful in this baby blue design by Zuhair Murad.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
The Veep actress makes a case for pastel pink on the red carpet with this off-the-shoulder number.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Sharp Objects actress looks like an IRL princess with her lavender Miu Miu gown.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Royal blues! The Watchmen actress lights up the star-studded affair with this mesmerizing gown by Jason Wu.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Cersei Lannister, who? Lena brings floral flair to the awards ceremony with this whimsical piece by the Brock Collection.
VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images
Turner turns heads! The Game of Thrones star looks perfectly pink in this body-hugging Louis Vuitton design.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Green with envy! Cara dazzles in this emerald number and even wears matching eyeshadow, which makes her eyes pop.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The talk show host adds a pop of color to the awards ceremony with this bright-yellow gown by Lela Rose.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The comedian is all smiles as she radiates on the red carpet with her pastel blue gown.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Goldberg exudes old-Hollywood glamour at the 2019 Emmys with this satin number.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Killing Eve star is making us say, 'Oh!' with her flamingo pink Zac Posen design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Seeing blue! The Canadian actress dazzles in this body-hugging dress that features a jewel-adorned top.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
The Emmy winner is shining bright in this sparkly Monique Lhuillier design.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
The Good Place actress channels a Disney princess with this bright aqua gown by Monique Lhuillier.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Nash serves bawdy and face in this shimmery pink number by Christian Siriano.
Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Snow looks like a modern-day Cinderella at the 2019 Emmys with this dazzling design by J. Mendel.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The Saturday Night Live star looks charming and sweet in this whimsical green floral dress.
Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sparkling Sedaris! The actress looks radiant and regal in this sequins design.
Rob Latour/Shutterstock
The host and actress opts for a daring and risky lewk for the 2019 Emmys.
