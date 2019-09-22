Viola Davis is kicking things off, quite literally!

The legendary actress is making the 2019 Emmys a night to remember, especially after she presented the award for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in—wait for it—sneakers. That's right, she switched up her black pumps for something more comfortable... and we don't blame her.

The 54-year-old star paired her silver holographic shoes with her dazzling black and white Alberta Ferretti gown that she donned on the red carpet.

Of course, her casual-chic style change caught the attention of her fans, who were thrilled to see her rocking fashionable sneakers at such a major event. "Viola Davis is wearing a red carpet gown and sneakers, because she can," one person tweeted. Another chimed in, "Viola Davis stole my diamonds & sneakers aesthetic and she's doing it way better than I do."

However, one fan summed up the epic moment the best, writing, "Viola Davis presented in her gym shoes. I have no choice but to stan even harder."