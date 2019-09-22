Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2019 Emmys

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:21 PM
Another Emmys ceremony has officially come to a close.
Unfortunately Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus fell ever-so short of earning the title for most acting wins, but plenty of her Hollywood colleagues found their page within the Emmy Awards' history books tonight.
As the always iconic JLD told E! News exclusively on the red carpet, "If it happens, great. My mind will be blown. If it doesn't happen, great. Somebody else deserving will get one. So, I'm cool with either scenario. I actually am."
Needless to say, there were more than a handful of stars who were deserving of their own time in the spotlight.
So from Jharrel Jerome to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Billy Porter, these are just a few of the Emmys moments that made history.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
In the words of the Pose star himself, "The category is love!" Billy made history as the first openly gay African America to win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Fleabag's very own creator and star not only upset the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but her win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series makes her only the second person to dominate both categories in the same year. Tina Fey first did it with 30 Rock in 2008.
Amy Sussman/WireImage
The 21-year-old When They See Us star is now the second-youngest performer to win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. What's more, he's also the first Afro-Latino to win in an acting category.
FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Image
NBC's long-running comedy series is not new to the Emmys, and tonight the Lorne Michaels-produced show beat its own record by winning its 77th Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and 78th Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series Directing.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The Game of Thrones star set an Emmys record with his fourth win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He bested Aaron Paul, Art Carney and Don Knotts, who each have three Emmys in the same category.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
10's across the board go to this fan-fave from RuPaul's Drag Race season 11, who became the first person to walk the Emmys red carpet in full drag.
