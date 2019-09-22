Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:21 PM

Another Emmys ceremony has officially come to a close. 

Unfortunately Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus fell ever-so short of earning the title for most acting wins, but plenty of her Hollywood colleagues found their page within the Emmy Awards' history books tonight. 

As the always iconic JLD told E! News exclusively on the red carpet, "If it happens, great. My mind will be blown. If it doesn't happen, great. Somebody else deserving will get one. So, I'm cool with either scenario. I actually am."

Needless to say, there were more than a handful of stars who were deserving of their own time in the spotlight.

So from Jharrel Jerome to Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Billy Porter, these are just a few of the Emmys moments that made history.

Billy Porter, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Billy Porter

In the words of the Pose star himself, "The category is love!" Billy made history as the first openly gay African America to win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Fleabag's very own creator and star not only upset the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category, but her win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series makes her only the second person to dominate both categories in the same year. Tina Fey first did it with 30 Rock in 2008.

Jharrel Jerome, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Amy Sussman/WireImage

Jharrel Jerome

The 21-year-old When They See Us star is now the second-youngest performer to win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie. What's more, he's also the first Afro-Latino to win in an acting category. 

Lorne Michaels, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Image

Saturday Night Live

NBC's long-running comedy series is not new to the Emmys, and tonight the Lorne Michaels-produced show beat its own record by winning its 77th Emmy for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series and 78th Emmy for Outstanding Variety Series Directing.

Peter Dinklage, 2019 Emmy Awards, Emmys, Winners

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Peter Dinklage

The Game of Thrones star set an Emmys record with his fourth win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. He bested Aaron PaulArt Carney and Don Knotts, who each have three Emmys in the same category. 

Nina West, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Nina West

10's across the board go to this fan-fave from RuPaul's Drag Race season 11, who became the first person to walk the Emmys red carpet in full drag.

