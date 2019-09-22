Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2019 Emmys

Another Emmys ceremony has officially come to a close.

Unfortunately Veep star Julia Louis-Dreyfus fell ever-so short of earning the title for most acting wins, but plenty of her Hollywood colleagues found their page within the Emmy Awards' history books tonight.

As the always iconic JLD told E! News exclusively on the red carpet, "If it happens, great. My mind will be blown. If it doesn't happen, great. Somebody else deserving will get one. So, I'm cool with either scenario. I actually am."

Needless to say, there were more than a handful of stars who were deserving of their own time in the spotlight.