Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 7:06 PM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
It was the dance segment that no one saw coming at the 2019 Emmys.
As the show made it's way into the Variety show categories, Adam DeVine and Samantha Bee got the audience in the mood to laugh by performing a choreographed dance with the cast of The Masked Singer. At one point a person dressed in a Meryl Streep ensemble, wearing a cut-out of her face, popped up to dance and juggle, although it's unclear what connection she has to Outstanding Variety Series.
Moreover, a Larry King impersonator walked on the stage in a pair of stilts, which made a lot more sense than the Meryl Streep character.
A marching band then came in to help Adam wrap up the dance number as the crowd cheered with confused looks on their faces.
Understandably, there were mixed reviews about the surprise performance. Some social media users loved seeing Adam get back to his Pitch Perfect roots while others were in a daze.
One person on social media, tweeted, "I like Adam Devine...but not like that. That was a Neil Patrick Harris number."
And on the other hand, people felt like it was a mistake to not hire him as the host for the entire show. "Can someone explain to me why @ADAMDEVINE hasn't hosted an awards show yet?" the Twitter user commented.
This year, the Emmys decided to go forward without a host, but who knows, next year could be Adam's chance.
Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!
After the Emmys telecast, catch up on the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?