Felicity Huffman Just Got a Shady Shout-Out at the 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by Billy Nilles | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 6:13 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Felicity Huffman

Patriot Pics / BACKGRID

Here's hoping the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards weren't on in the Macy-Huffman household.

Chances are they weren't, what with all that Felicity Huffman has on her plate these days, but if she had, she'd have been in for a rude awakening when, leading out of the presentation of Outstanding Reality Series—Competition to a much-deserving RuPaul's Drag Race, comedian and actor Thomas Lennon, the announcer for the evening, got in a dig at the disgraced actress.

"It's not bragging if you're fleabaging," he began, referencing Fleabag's near-sweep of the comedy categories. "The producers have asked me to give a special shoutout any of our previous lead actress winners who are watching tonight from prison. Hopefully those two weeks are gonna fly right by. Keep your chin up."

Huffman, you'll recall, took home the trophy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the debut season of ABC's Desperate Housewives.

Photos

2019 Emmys: Riskiest Looks

In case you've been living under a rock these last few months, Huffman was one of the many implicated in the nationwide college admissions scandal back in March, alongside Full House actress Lori Loughlin. Huffman was charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, charges to which she eventually pleaded guilty.

On September 13, Huffman was sentenced to 14 days in federal prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and one year supervised probation for her part in the scandal.

(Loughlin, who has pleaded not guilty to her charges, awaits trial.)

Safe to say Lennon won't be getting a Christmas card from the Macy-Huffman household this holiday season!

After the Emmys telecast, catch up on the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ 2019 Emmys , Felicity Huffman , Awards , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News , Entertainment

Trending Stories

  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.