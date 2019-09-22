The Funniest Moments From the 2019 Emmy Awards

No host? No problem!

Despite the lack of constant guiding force throughout the night, the 2019 Emmy Awards still delivered big laughs and viral moments throughout its telecast on Sunday night—some planned and some...well, not so much.

As the winners were announced, with one even admitting he was hungover in their acceptance speech (New life goal?), some cutaways ended up making their way around the Internet, like an Orange Is the New Black star's interesting clapping style and a surprise shout-out to Felicity Huffman shocked the room. And, of course, various presenting duos inspired thousands of tweets from viewers wanting the pair to host the 2020 ceremony, until the next duo came out and killed with their comedy bit.

So...did you know the Emmys had no host this year? Well, the Emmys wanted you to know that with the opening sequence, which featured black-ish star Anthony Anderson going into panic mode to "save" the show...when he wasn't stealing statues with his mom, that is.