No pain, no gain.

Rocking a gorgeous, body-conscious pink Zac Posen gown on the purple carpet ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sandra Oh admitted to E! News' Giuliana Rancic that she was perhaps quite literally suffering for her beauty. But have no fear, she wasn't letting it get her down!

"Barely breathing," she told G about the act of wearing the gorgeous dress, "but it's worth it."

And when you're nominated for your second consecutive Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as Sandra is for her work on the buzzy BBC America hit Killing Eve, it just might be worth it indeed.

"You know, there's so much out there right now. The fact that we have a show that has reached out to the audience and people are responsive, it's like a miracle and it's so fantastic," Sandra said about the show's reception. "I'm so happy to be here with my cast members and my producers and writers."