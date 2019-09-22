Hulu
by Natalie Finn | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:05 PM
Hulu
Sarah Silverman sounded concerned more than anything that there won't be a comedian hosting the 2019 Emmys tonight.
Not that she wanted to do it, no sir.
"They cut us off at the knees," she lamented to Jason Kennedy on E! Live From the Red Carpet. "There isn't even a host anymore at these shows, they don't want comedians to talk."
The TV Academy did indeed take a cue from the Oscars this year in choosing to skip having a host altogether, since it ended up working out for the movies' biggest night.
Because, after all, aren't they all just there to celebrate the best shows of the year?
Which, of course, Silverman also had an opinion about...
Silverman, a nominee in the Outstanding Variety Sketch Series for I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman, which enjoyed two seasons on Hulu, spent some devoted Twitter time singing the praises of pal Sacha Baron Cohen's culturally poignant Who Is America? this year—not realizing, she said, that they might end up vying for the same Emmy.
"Of course I'd love to win," she told Kennedy.
"First of all, I didn't know that we were eligible," Silverman explained, "so I was just going, like, 'Sacha!'" "He's my brother and all that aside, knowing him personally aside, I just thought that show was so brilliant, so important, so funny, and I just don't understand why—think about it—why wasn't he nominated for best actor? That's high-wire acting like you've never seen in your life."
She added, "They never consider comedy acting."
(Well, they do, they have several categories for it, but that's a chat for another night. Best of luck to all the nominees in the meantime.)
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?