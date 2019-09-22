EXCLUSIVE!

Kristen Bell Says She's Confident in The Good Place's Ending at 2019 Emmys

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:10 PM

Kristen Bell is bidding a fond farewell to The Good Place

Just months ago, it was announced that the Emmy-nominated NBC sitcom would come to an end after its fourth season. Kristen acknowledged fans' "shock" in an exclusive interview at the 2019 Emmys, but said the decision to end the show in the midst of ongoing success is coming from a good place... no pun intended. 

"Our creator made an ethical decision that this is where the story ends so it ends on purpose and for a reason that people will see," she teased to E! News. 

However, that's not to say Kristen won't miss tapping into her inner Eleanor Shellstrop. As she described, "I will miss playing someone who can be completely unhinged because that's quite fun... Ted Danson is one of my best friends in the world and I will miss going to work every day." 

All together now: Aww!

Photos

Emmys 2019: Red Carpet Fashion

Bell's co-star on The Good PlaceJameela Jamil, also described her tearful goodbye on the Emmys red carpet.

"I cried my face off and I never thought I would because I'm English because I'm dead and cold inside, but it really hit me when he walked towards me and said that's a series wrap," she described to E! News. 

Kristen Bell, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

For the cast of The Good Place, it really is time to enjoy the moment! The Good Place is nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

