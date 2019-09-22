Game of Thrones Cast Says Goodbye Westeros, Hello to the 2019 Emmy Awards

Forget the furs, capes and corsets, the Game of Thrones cast is out of Westeros and in Los Angeles for the 2019 Emmys.

The cast of the HBO series, including Kit Harington, Gwendoline Christie, Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner, were on hand as Game of Thrones was nominated for more than 30 Emmys at the 2019 ceremony.

In the acting categories, Harington, Christie, Williams, Turner, Lena Headey, Alfie Allen, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Carice Van Houten all received nominations. Allen, Christie and Van Houten all self-submitted as opposed to HBO putting them up for the award.

See how the cast, known for dragon riding, sword fighting and scheming, rocked the 2019 carpet below.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau rocking the Lannister gold.

Peter Dinklage, 2019 Emmy Awards

David Buchan/Shutterstock

Peter Dinklage

Tyrion Lannister is in the house!

Emilia Clarke, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Mother of Dragons said Jennifer Lopez inspired her Emmys look.

Alfie Allen, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Alfie Allen

The man behind Theon Greyjoy got his Emmy nomination by submitting himself for the award.

Lena Headey, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lena Headey

Lena Headey stepped out at the 2019 Emmys in an outfit Cersei Lannister wouldn't be caught dead in.

Sophie Turner, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Sophie Turner

The Queen in the North looking pretty in pink at the 2019 Emmys.

Maisie Williams, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Maisie Williams

Arya Stark slayed numerous people on Game of Thrones. Maisie Williams? Just slaying the red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys.

Kit Harington, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Kit Harington

Jon Snow left Westeros to live beyond the wall and Kit Harington left filming Marvel's Eternals for the Emmys red carpet.

Gwendoline Christie, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Gwendoline Christie

The woman who brought Brienne of Tarth to life looks like she's stepped out of a classic painting.

