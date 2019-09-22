Emilia Clarke Says Jennifer Lopez ''Inspired'' Her Look at the 2019 Emmys

Game of Thrones meets Hustlers with Emilia Clarke's red carpet look at the 2019 Emmys

It is no exaggeration to say that 2019 was the year of Jennifer Lopez. From her showstopping performance in Hustlers to the many accolades she received this year, it was Jennifer's year to shine. So, it's no wonder Emilia is channeling the queen herself. 

In an Instagram caption, the Queen of Dragons shares, "WE BE ROLLLLLIN! @jlo just as heads up you have inspired this years lewk." Her "lewk" is composed of a dreamy navy blue dress, with slick and straight hair, perfectly complemented with naturally glam makeup. As for accessories, the star wore green and blue earrings, but opted to ditch a necklace in order to give her plunging neckline the opportunity to shine. 

And, it doesn't need to be stated, but the star is feeling herself! She included the hashtags: "YOU HAVE LIT THIS CHICK ON FYRE! thank you thank you thank you!#motherofdragonstakesafinalgoodbye #mighthaveneededadragontogetmethereontime #iplanonseeingtomorrowssunrise"

Fingers crossed the star gets to show off the stylish look on the stage! She is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series alongside stars Robin WrightViola DavisSandra OhJodie ComerLaura Linneyand Mandy Moore

These are some tough contenders, but Clarke truly pulled off an impressive performance as the Mother of Dragons in Game of Thrones. Although the show may not have ended as some hoped, Emilia gave the fans what they wanted with her fierce role and there is no doubt that she will always reign supreme in the hearts of Game of Thrones fans. 

Check out our complete list of winners—updating in real time—right here!

