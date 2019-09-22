Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
by Jess Cohen | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:46 PM
Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb
Twinning!
Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson are having a matching style moment at the 2019 Emmys! The This Is Us co-stars hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening in pink and red dresses, complete with puffed sleeves. This combo is turning out to be the trend of the night, with Taraji P. Henson and Marisa Tomei also arriving to the red carpet in red and pink ensembles.
In addition to this amazing twinning moment, Mandy and Susan will be celebrating so much more at tonight's award show. Their show, This Is Us, is up for several awards at the ceremony. Mandy, who is donning Custom Brandon Maxwell with Forever Mark jewelry at the Emmys, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.
This show itself is also up for Outstanding Drama Series. Susan and Mandy's co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Chris Sullivan is also up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on This Is Us, and during Mandy's interview with Jason Kennedy on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the actress said she's "more excited" about Chris' nomination than her own.
Supportive co-stars!
Check out all of the matching red carpet style moments above!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?