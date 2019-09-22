This Is Us' Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson Are Twinning at the 2019 Emmys

by Jess Cohen | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 4:46 PM

Mandy Moore, Susan Kelechi Watson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys

Rob Latour/Shutterstock; Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Twinning!

Mandy Moore and Susan Kelechi Watson are having a matching style moment at the 2019 Emmys! The This Is Us co-stars hit the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday evening in pink and red dresses, complete with puffed sleeves. This combo is turning out to be the trend of the night, with Taraji P. Henson and Marisa Tomei also arriving to the red carpet in red and pink ensembles.

In addition to this amazing twinning moment, Mandy and Susan will be celebrating so much more at tonight's award show. Their show, This Is Us, is up for several awards at the ceremony. Mandy, who is donning Custom Brandon Maxwell with Forever Mark jewelry at the Emmys, is up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Photos

2019 Emmys: Red Carpet Couples

This show itself is also up for Outstanding Drama Series. Susan and Mandy's co-stars Sterling K. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia are also up for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Taraji P. Henson, 2019 Emmy Awards, 2019 Emmys, Red Carpet Fashion

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan is also up for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his work on This Is Us, and during Mandy's interview with Jason Kennedy on E!'s Live From the Red Carpet, the actress said she's "more excited" about Chris' nomination than her own.

Supportive co-stars!

Check out all of the matching red carpet style moments above!

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

