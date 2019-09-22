Niecy Nash went a little daring at the Emmys this year.

The actress, nominated for her leading role in Netflix's When They See Us, had barely said hello to E!'s Guiliana Rancic on the red carpet before she was warning of what could possibly happen tonight.

"I'm trying to keep it all in but if it falls out, you're welcome," she quipped after Rancic told her she looked fabulous, which she did, in her custom pink sequined Christian Siriano dress.

Nash plays Delores Wise in When They See Us, the mother of Korey Wise, one of the five young men unjustly convicted of the rape and near-murder of a jogger in Central Park in 1989. The actual story made major headlines when the case was originally going on, but made fewer headlines when the real assailant confessed in 2002.