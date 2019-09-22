Another night, another major awards show for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

He does at least know he's at the 2019 Emmys, though. We're pretty sure...

"I flew here from Wales, I have no idea what time it is," the tuxedo-sporting star of stage and screen told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on Live From the Red Carpet. "I'm not convinced you're not a hologram—it's 9 p.m. inside my body."

The Tony winner took a break from filming His Dark Materials and jetted to Los Angeles' Microsoft Theater in honor of the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, on which he served as an executive producer.