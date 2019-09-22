There's no right way to find out you've been nominated for an Emmy.

While speaking with E! News' Giuliana Rancic on the purple carpet ahead of the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Sam Rockwell, nominated for his work in the FX limited series Fosse/Verdon, revealed just how he learned he'd received the nod for bringing legendary director and choreographer Bob Fosse to life when G asked the identiy of the first person he called to share the exciting news with.

"I don't know," he admitted alongside wife Leslie Bibb. "I think I was at the gym or something."

Perhaps sensing her husband's memory of the momentous morning was failing him, Leslie jumped in, "No, Pedro. Pedro Pascal. He called."

Referring to the Game of Thrones and Narcos actor, who'll next be seen on Disney+'s forthcoming live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian, she continued, "Pedro was like, 'You...'—and he used an expletive—'you got nominated. So I think Pedro actually might've called you and told you."