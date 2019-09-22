Pose Star Indya Moore Sizzles in a Risqué Gown at the 2019 Emmys

Ready, set, glam!

Pose star Indya Moore brings fearless fashion to the 2019 Emmys with her risqué custom Louis Vuitton gown. From the daring thigh-high slits to that corset top, the 24-year-old beauty wasn't afraid to push the style boundaries on Sunday night. Moreover, their gold accessories, heels and clutch were a chef's kiss.

Complementing Moore's daring outfit was their fresh-faced makeup and hair. If anything, since they didn't go too dramatic or over-the-top in the beauty department, all eyes were on their white hot dress.

What's more? After seeing a sea of blue, yellow and black ensembles at the Emmy Awards, Indya's angelic number stood out from the crowd.

While the Pose star sadly didn't nab any Emmys this year, the hit FX television series did for Outstanding Drama Series. Additionally, their co-star Billy Porter, earned an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Earlier this year, Porter spoke to E! News about the show's significance.

He explained he and his co-stars are part of a TV series "that's new, that's fresh, that's never been done before."

Porter added that being on Pose has taught him so much. "As a gay man, you know, I had to come to terms with the fact that the T in LGBTQ was largely absent from my knowledge."

MJ Rodriguez, who also stars on the show, shared, "There's not one trans woman on this show whose of color, there's five trans women and they are leading women."

While the Emmys have yet to start, it's only a matter of time before fans of the hit series find out who is going home a winner.

