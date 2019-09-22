Peter Dinklage did it again.

Tyrion Lannister just took home yet another Emmy for best supporting actor in a drama for Game of Thrones, his fourth after being nominated every single season.

Dinklage started off his speech with an ever so confident, "I have no idea what I'm about to say, but here I go."

He said he counts himself so fortunate to be part of a community "that is nothing but all about tolerance and diversity, because in no other place would I be standing on a stage like this."

He looked back on the past 10 years and how he had no idea what he was getting himself into, but it turned out to be 10 years of the most "incredible, talented, funniest" [censored word]s he's ever known.