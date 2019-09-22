All the 2019 Emmy Reunions You May Have Missed

Funny seeing you here at TV's biggest night!

With so many talented actors and actresses inside the Microsoft Theater Sunday night, it was only a matter of time before pop culture fans were treated to some special reunions at the 2019 Emmys.

Boy are we happy to share that Hollywood didn't disappoint. Well, unless you were hoping for a Friends 25-year reunion.

Whether it was an unexpected run-in on the red carpet or sharing the same stage as presenters of the same award, former co-stars found themselves together again. And spoiler alert: We truly loved every minute of it.

From The West Wing to Mad Men, a wide variety of shows were covered during the three-hour telecast. But don't take our word for it.