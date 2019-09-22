All the 2019 Emmy Reunions You May Have Missed

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 8:40 PM
Funny seeing you here at TV's biggest night!
With so many talented actors and actresses inside the Microsoft Theater Sunday night, it was only a matter of time before pop culture fans were treated to some special reunions at the 2019 Emmys.
Boy are we happy to share that Hollywood didn't disappoint. Well, unless you were hoping for a Friends 25-year reunion.
Whether it was an unexpected run-in on the red carpet or sharing the same stage as presenters of the same award, former co-stars found themselves together again. And spoiler alert: We truly loved every minute of it.
From The West Wing to Mad Men, a wide variety of shows were covered during the three-hour telecast. But don't take our word for it.
Take a look at some of our favorite reunions you may have missed below.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Three years after the Showtime series came to an end, Don Cheadle and Kristen Bell presented the award for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Clea DuVall and Natasha Lyonne may have been co-stars in the 2000 movie. But after all these years, these two have remained close. And yes, this reunion has us thinking of their Out Magazine cover.
Fox
Before presenting an award, Jimmy Smits and Bradley Whitford celebrated a special anniversary. "Bradley and I were on a show that premiered in 1999, exactly 20 years ago today," Jimmy shared. His former co-star added, "And we still look exactly the same. We're so proud of that show which was driven by some incredible writing as are this year's nominees for writing in a limited series or movie."
Article continues below
Fox
After Jon Hamm announced Chernobyl was the winner for Limited Series, his Mad Men co-star Jared Harris appeared on stage to help celebrate the win (and give a hug to his close friend).
We know, we know! The HBO series literally just ended. But boy was it great to see Sophie Turner, Peter Dinklage, Gwendoline Christie and more cast members together again. Oh yah, they won big too!
Fox
If you're like us, you quickly fell in love with the dynamic duo of Catherine O'Hara and Amy Poehler during Sunday's show. But as it turns out, they totally starred in a movie together in 2013.
Article continues below
After the Emmys telecast, catch up on the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?