Mike Johnson Reunites With Tayshia Adams and Other Bachelor in Paradise Co-Stars in Vegas

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 2:00 PM

Mike Johnson, Tayshia Adams

SplashNews.com

Mike Johnson reunited with some Bachelor Nation friends, including his Bachelor in Paradise co-star Tayshia Adams, at the iHeartMusic Festival in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the two were photographed standing and rocking out to the show together in the VIP area, and occasionally embracing.

Mike and Tayshia also attended the show with fellow cast members Dean Unglert and girlfriend Caelynn Miller-Keyes—who Johnson had briefly dated on the show, plus The Bachelor's Ben Higgins and his girlfriend Jessica Clarke.

Not spotted: Bachelor in Paradise's John Paul Jones, who has recently been dating Tayshia.

At the event, Mike gushed about his romance with Demi Lovato in an interview with E! News. The two have recently begun seeing each other.

Watch

Mike Johnson Confirms Demi Lovato Is The Only One He's Talking To

When asked if there were other women around, he said the singer is "the only person I'm talking to."

Mike Johnson, Tayshia Adams

SplashNews.com

His Bachelor Nation co-stars and Clarke posted photos and videos from the iHeartRadio Music Festival on Instagram on Saturday.

Fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams also attended the show.

Jessica Clarke, Mike Johnson, iHeartRadio Music Festival 2019, Instagram

Instagram / Jessica Clarke

His girlfriend and actress Sarah Hyland remained in Los Angeles to attend a pre-2019 Emmys party and to prepare for Sunday's award show.

Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards special today at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!

