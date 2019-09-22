Beyoncé Is Red Hot at Jay-Z's Mom's Birthday Party

Beyoncé certainly turned heads at husband Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter's birthday party.

The singer's mother-in-law celebrated with her loved ones at a bash in New York City on Saturday night. Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles Lawson was among the guests and posted on her Instagram a photo of her, Bey and cousin Angie Beyince at the event. Beyoncé wore a high-neck, sparkling crimson gown and her long hair styled in a half high ponytail. She held in her lap a black hat.

"Loved hanging with these two beauties tonight @angiebeyince and @beyonce," Tina wrote. "We partied hard at Ms Gloria Carte's spectacular birthday party in NYC. HappyBirthday Gloria we love you. (sic)"

Tina wore a one-shoulder black outfit to the party. Angie wore a similar look.