Beyoncé Is Red Hot at Jay-Z's Mom's Birthday Party

Instagram / Tina Knowles Lawson
Beyoncé certainly turned heads at husband Jay-Z's mother Gloria Carter's birthday party.
The singer's mother-in-law celebrated with her loved ones at a bash in New York City on Saturday night. Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles Lawson was among the guests and posted on her Instagram a photo of her, Bey and cousin Angie Beyince at the event. Beyoncé wore a high-neck, sparkling crimson gown and her long hair styled in a half high ponytail. She held in her lap a black hat.
"Loved hanging with these two beauties tonight @angiebeyince and @beyonce," Tina wrote. "We partied hard at Ms Gloria Carte's spectacular birthday party in NYC. HappyBirthday Gloria we love you. (sic)"
Tina wore a one-shoulder black outfit to the party. Angie wore a similar look.
It is unclear if Beyoncé and Jay-Z brought along their kids, daughter Blue Ivy, 7, and 2-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.
Beyoncé herself has not shared any photos from Gloria's party. She recently posted a large number of photos of herself and her family on her website, commemorating key events from the past year, including the time she dressed up as Lisa Bonet for Halloween and dressed up her twins as the Cosby Show star and Lenny Kravitz's daughter Zoë Kravitz.