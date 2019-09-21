Jonathan Van Ness is feeling the love and support from his Queer Eye co-stars.

The 32-year-old star opened up about being HIV-Positive, something that he revealed in his upcoming memoir Over the Top, according to The New York Times. "That day was just as devastating as you would think it would be," he shared in his book.

"When Queer Eye came out, it was really difficult because I was like, 'Do I want to talk about my status?,'" he told the publication. "And then I was like, 'The Trump administration has done everything they can do to have the stigmatization of the L.G.B.T. community thrive around me. I do feel the need to talk about this."

The Netflix star described himself as a proud "member of the beautiful HIV-positive community." He also shared that he's healthy.

Additionally, the grooming expert on the hit reality TV show took to Instagram, where he said he felt "relieved" to finally share this news about himself and it didn't take long for his Queer Eye co-stars and celeb friends to send him support.