by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Sep. 21, 2019 2:19 PM
Chris Sullivan is known for his audacious fashion on the red carpet.
So it's no surprise that he plans to turn it up a notch for the upcoming 2019 Emmys. Making Sunday night's awards ceremony even more special, the This Is Us actor nabbed his first-ever Emmy nomination for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Fun fact: His co-star Mandy Moore, also earned her first nomination this year.
Luckily, the 39-year-old star gave E! News an inside look into what he plans to wear during the fanciful affair at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.
"There are a lot of decisions to be made," he shared, before trying on various outfit options that ranged from bold, classic and a mix of the two. Keeping things timeless, the actor's first option was to go with a black and white tuxedo. He added a pop of his personality by pairing the suit with cowhide printed shoes.
For his second option, the This Is Us star felt even more like himself as he donned a floral blazer. He described the lewk as "classic Sullivan." However, it wasn't until his third option that he found a winner, which was a classic-meets-fashion kind of ensemble.
It was the best of both worlds!
NBC
"Hey, we'll see you on the red carpet," he quipped. With the 2019 Emmys less than a day away, fans of Chris won't have to wait too long to see what he rocks for the star-studded occasion.
Of his nomination, the 39-year-old actor told E! News it was "special" for him to be "nominated among such an amazing group of people."
Naturally, he revealed that if anyone on his show goes home with that coveted golden statue, best believe they'll be celebrating. "As proud as we are of the work that we're doing and of the nominations for everybody, we're in a constant state of celebration," he said. "We are a very fortunate group of people to find ourselves in this particular job, but yeah, if we pull down some awards on Emmy night, there'll be a party."
Watch the video above to see Chris' fashion options and what he plans to wear on Sunday night!
Watch E!'s Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 Emmy Awards coverage, beginning with the Countdown special, Sunday, Sept. 22 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT! And after the Emmys telecast, recap the night's biggest moments by watching the E! After Party special at 11 p.m.! Monday, Sept. 23, don't miss E! News at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
