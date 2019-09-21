We bathe them, feed them, change their stinky diapers and how do they repay us...?

Kylie Jenner gave her fans an inside look at the not-so-glamorous, real parts of parenting on Saturday, sharing on her Instagram Story a photo of her cuddling her and Travis Scott's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster...who giggles and then promptly accidentally hits her mom in the face with the back of her hand. Oops!

"My sick baby...ow!" Kylie exclaims.

Hey, kids can be loose cannons sometimes. Too bad they don't make helmets for parents...

The reality star also posted another cute video of her and Stormi cuddling as the toddler holds a bottle of milk, labeling the image "Bestie."