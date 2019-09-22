6 of the Most Memorable Audience Reactions at the 2019 Emmy Awards

FOX
by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 9:05 PM
FOX
Fist-pumps, claps and hugs abound at the 2019 Emmys.
These stars may be A-listers but they're fans just like us. When we cry, they cry, but, unlike us, their tears are caught on camera. Not only does this make for great people-watching, but it provides fans with more than a handful of quality reaction GIFs to send to your group chat. From the salty sneers to the joyous jumps out of their chairs, these actors and actresses are giving us the material we need to drive our point home.
So what caught the eye of the viewers tonight? Well, Billy Porter's lackluster reaction to RuPaul's Emmy win is just one. As cameras panned to the Pose star, fans at home realized that Billy was not exactly jumping out of his seat to congratulate the Drag Race host. It's unclear why Billy looked so indifferent to the win, but fans are elated to see the series be recognized.
Next on the list of shady celebs is Sarah Silverman, who represents all of us trying to get through a three-hour award show. She pretends to fall asleep before being woken up during the announcement for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series, which she lost to Saturday Night Live. But, of course, this is all in jest.
FOX
FOX
On the other hand, if Sarah won in her category, she would likely have pulled an Alex Borstein by taking a shot of a mini liquor bottle. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star had the crowd laughing when she did just that before delivering her acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. But she did leave the tiny bottle with her friend and date for the night, Seth MacFarlane.
FOX
Next up on the round of text-worthy memes is Jason Bateman, who represents any student that gets called on when they're not paying attention. The look of utter surprise that hits his and his wife's face is too pure to replicate.
And last, but certainly not least, are the countless women supporting women. Seeing Sandra Oh give a warm embrace to co-star Jodie Comer is the wholesome Killing Eve content that fans were waiting for. And Patricia Arquetteand Joey King giving a hearty round of applause and fist-pump is the reaction everyone wishes for in their moment of victory.
FOX
FOX
So look no further for the best GIFs to convey all the feels in the group chat, because these stars have you covered.
Check out our complete list of winners right here!
Watch E! News Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?