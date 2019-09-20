Christie Brinkleyis none too happy with Wendy Williams' claim that she is faking her Dancing With the Stars injury.

The model has plenty of reasons to be upset with the accusation, chief among them being her arm that is black and blue from the fall and subsequent surgery. But the star was also upset by the claim that she did it to give her daughter, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, a step-up in the modeling world.

In Wendy's controversial statement, she said, "Here's my thought, OK. Dancing With the Stars called Christie Brinkley and said, ‘Do you want to do Dancing With the Stars?' And she said, ‘Yes.' After she got off the phone, that's where she plotted her scheduled [injury]. She signed up knowing that she put her daughter in there. You know her daughter is beautiful."

Since that shocking accusation made headlines, Christie has taken the high road and implored the talk show host to be kind. But that doesn't mean she will go on Wendy's show ever again.