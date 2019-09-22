Courtesy of Essie
Forget about the dresses! Who wants to talk about the nails?
During tonight's 2019 Emmys, Hollywood's biggest stars from the small screen came together to celebrate the very best in TV.
But before any award was handed out, your favorite celebrities walked the red carpet with plenty of accessories.
Sure, clutches are nice and designer heels are cool. But how about an amazing manicure? One star that impressed us from the very beginning was Viola Davis' look.
"Viola is rocking the New essie game theory collection in ace of shades," manicurist Christina Aviles shared with E! News exclusively. "We decided to go with this deep burgundy red hue for a contemporary twist against her overall classic look. It was an added bonus that it happened to perfectly match her makeup too."
The How to Get Away With Murder star isn't the only one impressing us in the manicure department.
Julia Garner also caught our eye with her impressive nails. So how did she do it?
"Julia's mani was inspired by her bronzy gold Lisa Eisner jewels and metallic amber eye look. Essie what's gold is new, a golden copper, was the perfect base to complement her semi-precious stones," Michelle Saunders shared with E! News. "We decided to add subtle French tips using essie call your bluff, a sandy matte beige, from the new game theory collection."
The manicurist added, "The amber and golden tones against her striking purple dress made for such a modern color combination."
We're keeping our eyes open for more impressive manicures! Stay tuned!
