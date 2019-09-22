Forget about the dresses! Who wants to talk about the nails?

During tonight's 2019 Emmys, Hollywood's biggest stars from the small screen came together to celebrate the very best in TV.

But before any award was handed out, your favorite celebrities walked the red carpet with plenty of accessories.

Sure, clutches are nice and designer heels are cool. But how about an amazing manicure? One star that impressed us from the very beginning was Viola Davis' look.

"Viola is rocking the New essie game theory collection in ace of shades," manicurist Christina Aviles shared with E! News exclusively. "We decided to go with this deep burgundy red hue for a contemporary twist against her overall classic look. It was an added bonus that it happened to perfectly match her makeup too."