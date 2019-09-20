The Bold Type's Katie Stevens Reveals Breast Cancer Scare

Katie Stevens is breathing a huge sigh of relief.

On Friday afternoon, The Bold Type star took to Instagram and shared a personal note to her fans and followers.

After performing a self-exam, the 26-year-old discovered a lump in her breast. But instead of freaking out, she decided to take action and visit a doctor.

"I made an appointment with a breast specialist immediately, got an ultrasound and quickly got the results that I had a benign tumor called a fibroadenoma," Katie shared with her followers. "I have to continue to monitor it every six months, but women get these all the time, many women in my family have them too."

While she is feeling "very lucky and grateful" with her results, Katie wanted to share her story in hopes she can help one woman.