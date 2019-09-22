EXCLUSIVE!

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Turn Heads in Glamorous Emmys 2019 Red Carpet Looks

by Mike Vulpo | Sun., Sep. 22, 2019 5:03 PM

It's time to keep up with the Kardashian at the 2019 Emmys.

On Sunday night, Kim Kardashianand Kendall Jenner stepped out on the red carpet in looks that turned heads for all the right reasons. The Skims owner wowed in a black Vivienne Westwood gown, while her model sis stunned in a Richard Quinn floral dress. 

Together, they will be presenting the award for Outstanding Reality TV series, a category that didn't even exist when their famous show first premiered. "I was just looking back at footage and I came in like 2009 and sang this little bit about reality shows with Jimmy Fallon when he hosted and it was super embarrassing," Kim shares.

However, Kendall begs to disagree. "It was so good," Kendall laughs. 

Looking back on the beginning of the series, the two celebs remember that there was a "positive" reaction from their friends and families. "It didn't change my life as much as you might've thought it would in school," Kendall explains. 

Kim adds, "Everyone was super chill." 

Now, however, the Kardashian family can hardly leave their homes without attracting a crowd. Even though their private lives play out onscreen, fans are still dying to know about the moments that don't make it on the show, including Kim's downtime in Wyoming.

Although, Kim admits it is not as glamorous as it seems. "It's just so chill you can just do absolutely nothing. I bring no makeup and just my sweats and hang out," she shares.

Sunday night's appearance comes close to a week after Kim attended the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The KKW Beauty mogul looked chic in head-to-toe black before watching Queer Eye win Outstanding Structured Reality Program and RuPaul won Outstanding Reality Host for RuPaul's Drag Race.

Kylie Jennerand other Kardashians are also rumored to be attending Sunday's ceremony.

