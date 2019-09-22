The Road to Rachel Brosnahan's Blue 2019 Emmys Dress

When the 2019 Emmy nominations were announced on July 16, stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson could officially spring into action.

After all, that's the day one of their clients, Rachel Brosnahan, learned of her third Emmy nomination for her performance as the titular character in Amazon Prime Video's hit series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. While the stylists had a feeling the actress was going to be inside the Microsoft Theater come Sept. 22, they waited for the official word to really get the ball rolling.

"Rachel is very superstitious as are we," Lincoln told E! News. So, after her name had been called, the two reached out to the star to offer their congratulations and then hone in on a list of potential designers.

While that list remains a secret to E! News, we can assume it included brands Brosnahan had not donned on the red carpet at last year's ceremony. "We generally know we'd like to switch it up if we can designer-wise every year," Johnson noted.