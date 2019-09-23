A Look Inside the Star-Studded 2019 Emmys After-Parties

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Sep. 23, 2019 6:11 AM
With another Hollywood award ceremony in the pop culture history books, it was time to party.
As the 2019 Emmys wrapped up inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday night, plenty of famous faces were heading home winners, some for the first time. With Fleabag and Game of Thrones winning Outstanding Comedy and Drama Series respectively, two of TV's most beloved star-studded casts were also ready to celebrate the unforgettable night. So, as has become tradition, the show's many guests headed out on the town in honor of TV's big event—some with their golden statuette proudly in tow.
With parties hosted by Netflix, HBO and Amazon Studios, in addition to the annual Governors Ball, there were plenty of bashes taking place around the city. Over at the Chateau Marmont, Amazon Studios' soirée included winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who, according to a source, arrived clutching her Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and posed for pictures with colleagues while surrounded by people. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's Tony Shalhoub was also met with well wishes for his Emmy win as he made his way through the crowd upon arrival with his wife, Brooke Adams.
At the Pacific Design Center, HBO's after-party was underway, described by a source as "huge." "There [were] many bars and separate areas where you could pick up food. They were serving salmon with vegetables and had huge dessert tables that were surrounding the bars in the middle of the party," the source told E! News. "The dance floor was towards the back area of the party and there was a DJ booth. They had a dance floor [with] HBO-themed flames."
There were also plenty of famous faces in the crowd, including one of Euphoria's executive producers, Drake. The rapper was spotted posing with the show's stars, chatting with Better Call Saul's Giancarlo Esposito and exchanging numbers with Empire's Terrence Howard. "Drake was the life of the party," the source said. "Truly, many people were approaching him wanting to say hi and take photos with him."
At Netflix's party inside Milk Studios, the stars got their groove on. According to a source, Amy Poehlerand Natasha Lyonne were both spotted on the dance floor moving to songs like Beyoncé's "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" and Gloria Estefan's "Conga." Over by their booth, Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke danced together to Salt-N-Pepa's "Push It." "He placed his hands on her shoulders and they shared a cute moment together," a source described of the Game of Thrones co-stars.
As for When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, the first-time winner hit the dance floor with his Emmy statue and at one point jumped into a big dance circle with the "Exonerated Five." "They all linked arms and had a really fun special moment together with a cheering crowd surrounding them," the source described. "Those guys all had the best night dancing for hours and hours with Jharrel."
It sounds like the perfect ending to an unforgettable day! But, pictures are worth a thousand words—see inside the parties yourself in E!'s gallery above!
—Reporting by Spencer Lubitz & Amanda Williams
Watch E! News Monday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for all things Emmys!
