by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 11:16 AM
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott "like each other a lot."
The New Girl alum, who announced her split with husband Jacob Pechenik in early September, has recently been spending time with the Property Brothers star. The celeb duo reportedly met while filming a segment for James Corden's Carpool Karaoke series last month, which they taped alongside siblings Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott.
On Thursday afternoon, Zooey, 39, and Jonathan, 41, stepped out together for lunch at Clementine in Beverly Hills, where they were spotted holding hands.
"They were really sweet together chatting over their meal and smiling at one another," an eyewitness tells E! News of the couple. "They held hands and talked quietly when they left. She was looking up at him and smiling."
Zooey and her ex Jacob, who share two kids together, released a joint statement announcing their split on Sept. 6, after four years of marriage.
"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the statement read. "We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."
Getty Images
So, how serious are things between Zooey and Jonathan?
"They like each other a lot. They are still in the getting to know each other phase," a source close to Zooey shares with E! News. "She seems excited about him and that it's new and fun. They have a lot in common and it has surprised her that they have so many things to talk about."
The insider adds, "They are always laughing."
According to the source, Zooey's kids are "everything" to her and that's "always her priority." But with this new romance, the insider adds, "It's been nice to meet someone new to spend time with."
