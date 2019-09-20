by Corinne Heller | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 10:48 AM
Meghan Markle looked stunning as she arrived with Prince Harryat her good friend and designer Misha Nonoo's wedding to energy entrepreneur Michael Hess in Rome on Friday.
The Duchess of Sussex wore a black embroidered tulle Valentino gown with sheer puff sleeves to the event as well as her signature messy bun and sparking earrings. She attended the event with husband Prince Harry, who wore a black tux. The two arrived in Rome a day earlier.
The wedding ceremony is set to take place in the evening at the Villa Aurelia. It is quite the star-studded affair. Other guests include Harry's cousins Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner, his brother Joshua Kushner and wife and model Karlie Kloss, Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom and James Corden. Ivanka wore a draped peach gown to the event, while Katy sported an off-the-shoulder pink chiffon dress and thick white cat eye sunglasses.
The bride is credited with playing matchmaker for Meghan and Harry, who wed in 2018. Last week, the duchess ended her maternity leave and attended a launch of the Smart Set capsule collection, a workwear line created in collaboration with the charity Smart Works. Misha designed a shirt for the collection.
See photos of Meghan, Harry and other guests at the wedding:
REUTERS/Remo Casilli
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at her BFF's wedding in Rome.
ANSA via AP
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all smiles.
REUTERS/Yara Nardi
We spot Prince Harry's cousin.
Article continues below
CLAUDIO PERI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Here comes the bride! She is marrying Michael Hess. Pictured next to her is Prince Harry's cousin.
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
The TV personality arrives in an elegant green gown.
REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The engaged couple makes their entrance.
Article continues below
CLAUDIO PERI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The two make their way through the venue.
REUTERS/Remo Casilli
Donald Trump's daughter is spotted at the wedding.
ANSA via AP
The model arrives at the venue.
Article continues below
Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
The model appears in her wedding attire.
REUTERS/Yara Nardi
The Late Late Show host arrives at the wedding.
Meghan and Harry did not bring along their 4-month-old son, Archie Harrison, on their trip to Italy.
On Monday, they will travel with the baby to South Africa to begin his first Royal tour.
success!
Thank you for subscribing.
we're sorry. an error has occurred
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?