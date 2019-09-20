Chris Brown Is Thirsting Over Rihanna's Sexy Lingerie Photo

Getty Images
by Jess Cohen | Fri., Sep. 20, 2019 9:05 AM
Chris Brown is raising eyebrows with his recent social media activity.
The "No Guidance" singer has sparked a bit of a social media frenzy after leaving a series of comments on Rihanna's sexy new lingerie photo. On Friday, the "Love on the Brain" artist shared the post with her Instagram followers, which shows her lying down in a bra, underwear and gloves, to promote her Savage x Fenty collection.
"be the first to have this and more pieces from the @savagexfenty show now on SAVAGEX.com," Rihanna captioned the post.
After seeing the photo, it appears Rihanna's ex Chris was feeling some type of way, because he left a series of comments on the social media snap.
"I wanna be the lamp," Chis wrote, referencing the lamp beside Rihanna in the photo, while also adding a smirking face emoji. In addition to this comment, Chris also posted another smirking face emoji and a flushed face emoji.
The social media comments from Chris, who was arrested 10 years ago after assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna, have received a huge reaction on social media, with many Rihanna fans telling him "boy bye."
Chris has previously received criticism for commenting on Rihanna's Instagram, like in May when he called her a "queen" and asked for new music.
Back in Nov. 2018, many fans were not pleased when Chris commented on another sexy photo of the superstar singer.
Despite the comments from Chris, Rihanna has been happily dating businessman Hassan Jameel since 2017.
You can check out Rihanna's #SavageXFentyShow on Amazon Prime today.
