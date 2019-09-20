Tarek El Moussa was surrounded by his favorite girls on date night!

The 38-year-old Flip or Flop star and his girlfriend Heather Rae Young, 32, recently took his daughter Taylor El Moussa out to dinner to celebrate her birthday. The little girl turns 9 this weekend.

"I know it's a little late for a post but....it's date night with my girls!!" he wrote on Instagram on Thursday, alongside a photo of the three. "For the past few years Tay and I have always gone to her favorite steakhouse! It's special to her because it's a 'me and her only' dinner spot. This time she asked me if we could bring @heatherraeyoung and my heart melted. Heather is just amazing with tay and they adore each other:)❤️ I just wanted to share our special 'date night' with you:)"

Tarek and Heather also posted selfie photos and videos of them with Taylor on their Instagram Stories. The three are seen raising a toast while sitting in a booth. Taylor is then presented with a sundae as her dad sings "Happy Birthday" to "the love of my life."